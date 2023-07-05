Here’s what I’m loving in Summer ’23

By Kara Kimbrough

It’s hard to believe, but half of 2023 has slipped away. The halfway point is a good time to reflect on the food and travel-related items are on my favorites list. So, without further ado…

Here’s what I’m loving:

Blue Bell Sherbet – I’m not sure how I overlooked this product for so long – it was probably due to my love of the company’s delicious ice cream. Recently, on a particularly hot day, I reached for a quart of orange sherbet and checked out the nutritional label. I was shocked to learn an entire carton only serves up 9 grams of fat, or 1.5 grams per serving. Full confession – I polished off the entire carton in one sitting. After trying the rainbow-hued carton interspersed with strawberry, orange and lime flavors, it’s now my favorite. I will eventually go back to my favorite Blue Bell black walnut ice cream, but for now, I’m happy with my low-fat treat.

Despite my new sherbet obsession, don’t get the idea that I’ve totally sworn off ice cream. After learning a favorite chocolate treat has joined forces with ice cream, I just had to try Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Peanut Butter Swirl. How’s that for a mouthful? I can attest the combination, like chocolate and peanut butter, is one of the best ideas I’ve seen all year.

Kettle Brand Air-Fried Chips – This has always been one of my favorite chip brands, but it’s now risen even higher in my esteem. Kettle-cooking chips like usual, then air-frying them to reduce fat, is nothing short of a genius idea. I can still enjoy the heavy-duty crunch and flavor of my favorite snacks, with 30% less fat.

Pasta in some form or fashion always makes my “favorites” lists and this one is no exception. Barilla Classic Oven-Ready Lasagne Pasta is another genius idea of which even seasoned Italian cooks approve. Rolled flat in traditional Italian style, these tasty slices eliminate boiling time when putting together delicious lasagna or other pasta dish.

Barilla Al Bronze Pasta – As much as I love pasta topped with a rich sauce, it can be a little challenging to keep the sauce from rolling off hot noodles into the bottom of the bowl or plate. Some genius thought of a way to keep that from happening. This pasta is engineered with a “rough” surface to catch every single drop of sauce. Bellisimo!

California Pizza Kitchen Croissant-Inspired Crust Pizza – I’ve mentioned more than once that even though frozen pizza has improved over the years, the cardboard-type crust has held most products back from being truly outstanding. CPK has remedied that problem with a super-thin, flaky crust reminiscent of phyllo dough and a croissant. With toppings like bacon and caramelized onion and uncured pepperoni and hot honey, it’s high on my list of recommendations.

“Trust the Gorton’s fisherman ”…we’ve sung or hummed the commercial’s catch line forever, mainly because the brand has been serving frozen fish sticks, filets, shrimp and more for many years. Now, Gorton’s has elevated a tried-and-true product even further by lightening up the breading and running each items through an air-frying process to create an even better seafood meal. When I heard about this new advancement, I tried Gorton’s Air Fyer Butterfly Shrimp. Each piece was lightly-seasoned seasoned with the perfect crispy exterior.

Ken’s Steak House Thousand Island Dressing – This isn’t a new product per se, but it’s become a staple in my refrigerator this summer and here’s why. First, it’s THE most delicious Thousand Island product on the shelves – at least, from my taste tests. And second, it’s versatile enough to serve as a salad dressing, sandwich topping and dipping sauce for chopped vegetables or crackers. I have other favorite vinaigrette brands, but for a creamy, Remoulade-style dressing, Ken’s is #1.

Fresh Cravings Everything Bagel Dip – Inspired by America’s favorite bagel, this tangy dip contains a creamy base mixed with flavorful toasted garlic flakes, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and chopped onion. Like my favorite dressing, it can be used as a dip for chips, crackers or vegetables or sandwich spread.

Kroger Dips – Like most Kroger brand products, the chain’s dips are a cut above most store brand dips. In fact, in some cases they’re better than national brands. Like #9, Kroger has its own version of bagel dip, but my favorite is Kroger French Onion Sour Cream. It’s really better than any other brand I’ve tried. Other flavors include ranch and Mexican-style street corn.

If you’re planning a trip this summer, a new product, Fold-N-Pack Smart Hanger, makes packing and arriving with clothes in wearable condition a breeze. The innovative design allows for garments to be hung on the lightweight hanger, folded and neatly packed, then hung quickly upon arrival. It’s already in my suitcase in preparation for my next flight. Check out the website at foldnpack.com .