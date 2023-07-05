Oxford volleyball team claims title Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

National Championship run in Orlando

Oxford’s 13 REN volleyball team claimed its first national championship in over a decade, igniting a wave of pride and celebration in the community. The triumph occurred on June 25 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando where the team faced off against MJVA 13 Elite in the 13 Aspire Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) National Championship.

The Oxford team showcased its mettle, dominating the game in a double-set victory with scores of 25-20 and 25-13. The players displayed an impressive start with a quick 7-0 lead, setting the stage for their ultimate victory.

“Their hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the sport have truly paid off,” said Head Coach Kacie Hengler.

Team members are Bridget Lewis, Swayze Weeks, Mackensy Peterson, Grace Baker, Khloe Hawkins, Anna Garrett Henderson and Ann Fleming Leflore. Each contributed significantly to the milestone achievement. Henderson, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, said the victory was a “dream come true.”

The team’s home games regularly witness stands packed with supporters, reflecting the growing popularity of volleyball in Oxford.

Coach Hengler added, “I am so proud of the way this team came together and played as a unit. They never gave up, even when things were tough. They are a special group of athletes, and I am so lucky to be their coach.”