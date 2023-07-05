Property Transfers Published 8:30 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Property transfers between June 12-16, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Guy and Stacy Shoaf to Robert Carter, Part of Lot 58, Section 28, Township 8, Range 3 West.

Jeanette Callahan to Anchor Land Investments, LLC, A 2.15-acre tract located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, and a 0.71-acre tract of land located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, all in Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Lelie Foust and Angela Butler to Tammy Lynn Fryer, A parcel in the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Don and Elizabeth Fruge’ to William and Catherine Lawhorn, Amended Lot 108 of Bramlett Gardens Subdivision.

Princess Hoka Properties, LLC to Loren and Nicole Monroe, Lot 89 of Plein Air Subdivision.

Vernon Black to Michael and Julienne Sullivan, A 2.093-acre tract located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 3 West.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Jennifer Parker, Lot 1E of The Lamar Subdivision.

Alvin McCarty to The Frazier Living Trust, Unit 4106, 800 Park Condominiums.

Mary Frances Lynch to David and Mary Frances Lynch, Lot 8 of Leo Calloway Re-Subdivision of Original Lots 1 and 2 of Stone Subdivision.

Tracy Hannaford to Wanda Crocker, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Robert Frega to Dolphin, LLC, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Harland Jones to Scott and Barbara Frechette, Unit 27, Cottage of Woodson Ridge Farms Condominiums.

Halama Revocable Living Trust to Shannon and Christopher Haywood, Unit 305, Creekside Condominiums, Phase 2, Lot 3 of Oxford Farms Condominiums.

2 Young, LLC to Matthew and Morgan Ingram, Lot 8, The Azaleas PUD, St. Charles Place.

Rober and Penne Huff to James and Julie Pegues, Unit 603, Esplanade Condominiums.

Emily Scheuer and William Lowe to Alexander Lang and Winshen Liu, Lot 6 in Edgewood Subdivision.

Susie Mae and Terrence Brown to Ala Alkofahi, Lot 116, Garden Terrace Subdivision.

Jimmie and Pat Roberson to Mary Ballwin, LLC, Unit 703, Augusta Place Condominiums.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Zubie and Peter Pierce, Unit 220 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Gail Thackray to Seashell, LLC, Unit 103, Brighton Village Condominiums.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Kimberly and Addison Shelton, Unit 222, Old Oak of Oxford Condominiums.

William and Susan Nicholas to Angela Smith, Lot 232, Wellsgate Subdivision.

TDM Properties, LLC to Brooke Mizell, Unit 2501, Esplanade Condominiums.

Norway Properties, LLC to Talgat Brown, Unit 1201, Calton Hill Condominiums.

Melanie Steenwyk to High Noon Ventures, LLC, Lot 38, Langston Village Subdivision.

Memphis Land Company, LLC to Johnson and Katherine Green, A parcel located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 3 West, also being Lot 78 Amended, Grand Oaks Subdivision.

Chase Buchanan and Gary Cullum to Brenda Coers, Lot 88, Shiloh Place Subdivision.

Edmond and Christian Boudreaux to Tricia Alejandro, Lot 43, South Oaks Subdivision.

Thomas and Suzanne (Pearce-) Tucker to Grayrock Properties, LLC, Unit 212 of Edinburgh Place Subdivision.

Jason and Wendy Raby to Jason Raby, A fraction of land in the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

514 Jackson, LLC to Charles and Mary White, Unit 507, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Terry James to Terry and Teresa James, A fraction of land in Section 1, Township 9, Range 1, and a fraction of Section 12, Township 9, Range 2 West.

Terry James to Terry and Teresa James, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9, Range 1, and a fraction of Section 12, Township 9, Range 2 West.

514 Jackson LLC to Dan Singley, Unit 407, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

William and Danny Anderton to Monte Wood, Lot 4 of Plein Air Subdivision (Taylor).

Michael and Leslie Brickey to Mile 10, LLC, Lot 11, Magnolia Grove Subdivision.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Kevin and Hallie Rose Eble, Unit 216, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Oxford 216, LLC to Bindu Betapudi, Unit 469, Rowandale Condominiums.

John Anderson and Margaret Justice to OMOXC, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 3 West, and being Lot 2 of Oak Ridge Subdivision.

Favan Farms, LLC to Russell Fondren, Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31,

Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Ed and Mary Noble to Samuel Orman, Unit 24, Harris Grove Condominiums.

Ronnie and LaToya Heard to Joshua and Carlee Harrison, Lot 1 of the Gables Subsivision.

Makayla Davidson to Taurus Property Holdings, LLC, Unit O8, Old Taylor Place Condominiums.

Ryan Ramola and Chelsea Graham to Ryan Ramola, Unit 46 of the Carrollton Condominiums.

Anita Briggs to Tanya and Laymon Tosh, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Anthony Clark, et al. to Anthony Clark, Lot 5, Cross Creek Subdivision.

Deweese Family Partners, LP to John and Dorothy Brown, Unit 301, Grandview Condominiums.

David Woolworth and Amy King to Kael O’Malley and Annie Anderson, All of Lot 37 and a fraction of Lot 50, Tara Estates Subdivision.

Sabrina Burton to Scott and Monica Elias, Unit 602, Grandview Condominiums.

Maudann Phillips to Jason Butts, Lot 4, Addison’s Place Subdivision.

Carter Edmondson to Steven and Laura Hooper, Unit 203, Harrison Square Condominiums.

Clifton and Elizabeth Thweatt to Oxford Treehouse, LLC, Part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Beth McKey to Douglas and Ashley Hindman, Unit 29, The Cottages at The Highlands.

Dennis and Susan Tosh to Lisa Towery, et al., Unit 10, Madison Square Condominiums.

Casey and Haley Weeks to Matthew and Emily Thornton, Unit 39, Soleil Condominiums.

Robert Perry to WPJR Development, LLC, City of Oxford Lot 65.

Tetra Holdings, LLC to Rachelle O’Connor Trust, Units 44, 45 and 47, West End Condominiums.

Robert and Erin Steiner to Rockaway Rebels, LLC, Unit 414, Rowandale Condominiums.

Property transfers between June 19-23, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Jason and Michelle Curle to Cody and Mallory Stites, Lot 112 of Twelve Oaks Estates Subdivision.

Brandon and Ashlee Bush to Jacob and Katherine Schoonover, Lot 67, Oakmont Subdivision.

Joseph and Lauren Raper to J. Richard and Beth Doty, Unit 124, Fern Cove Condominiums.

Conor and Carey Dowling to Christopher and Amanda Williams, Lot 31, Phases II, Cumberland Place Subdivision.

David and Bethany to Wilson to Timothy and Rebecca Oliver, Lot 78 of Steeplechase Subdivision.

Mark and Lauren Cleary to Clifford and Leah Harris, A fraction of Lot 88 of the office of City of Oxford map, in the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

2 Young, LLC to Adam and Brooke Krizbai, Lot 6 of Southern Hills Subdivision.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Jason and Renee Koenenn, Unit 325 at The Crossing at Oxford Commons Cottage Condominiums 2.

Frances Tidwell to Mitchell Applewhite, 16 CR 431.

Mitchell Applewhite to Joshua Smith, 16 CR 431.

Norma Obermark to Felecia Arendale, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

John and Margaret Arbo to Clint Irwin and Katherine Anne Martensen, Lot 19, Grand Ridge Subdivision.

Vanji Sagolj and Endrijana Dordevic to Henry and Brooke Thompson, Lot 37 of Edgewood Subdivision.

Michael and Alexandra Nysewander to John David and Melissa Sue Williamson, Lot 17, St. Charles Place, The Azaleas.

Jordan and Lindsey Campbell to Harry and Renelda Lott, Lot 42, Yocona Ridge Subdivision.

Alicia Brooke and Charles Merkel to Christopher and Jennifer Winter, Lot 13 of Grand Ridge Subdivision.

Dunn Fornea Properties, LLC to Richard T. Jackson, Unit 3202 of Fairmont Condominiums.

Henry Orange to Carl Mitchell, Felicia Miller, Angelica Wilson and Tammy Herod, Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Derek Anderson and Sylvia Shiverdecker to JFEN RE Holdings, LLC, Unit 408, High Pointe Condominiums.

Southern Developers Group, LLC to James and Brenda Spencer, Lot 99 of The Grove at Grand Oaks.

Julia Ann McCoy to Herbery McCoy, Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Tetra Holdings, LLC to Nanda King, Unit 44 of West End Condominiums.

Dustin DePriest to Trey and Chisolm Busby, Land in Section 11, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Terry Warren to Tammra Cascio, Unit 305, High Pointe Condominiums.

OMS Properties, LLC to S. Paige York and Casey Tippens, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26 and a fraction of the West Half of Section 25, all in Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Peggy Cobb to Thomas Cobb, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South,

Range 3 West.

Kaye Bryant to Rebecca West, A fraction of Lot 28, in Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Warren and Mary Carpenter, Lot 76, Lamar Subdivision.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to William and Morgan Gillis, Unit 243, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Lynn Smith, et al. to 2 Young, LLC, Lot 10 of The Lamar Subdivision.

Old Oak Oxford, LLC to James and Kristen Braasch, Unit 218 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Ray and Shirley Coleman to Randell and Detra Coleman, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

George Dunn, et al. to Harvey Family Holdings, LLC, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Banzai Ridge, LLC to William Vasquez, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Jamie Carr to Robert and Marta Donewald, Lot 44 of Wellsgate Subsivision.

CRGV Construction, LLC to Russell and Katherine Shaw, Lot 72 of Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

James and Betty Forrester to H. Lynn and Tyan Carter, Lot 8 of Shelbi’s Place Subdisivion.

John and Miriam Hobson to Harold and Melissa Black, Lot 49 of Melanie’s Place, Township of Twelve Oaks.

Deborah Crenshaw to Guillermo and Margarita Rivero, Unit 302, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

David and Melissa Langford to HL Ventures, LLC, Unit 123, Orleans Oaks Condominiums.

David and Jennifer Pate to Robert and Susan Solberg, Unit 1803, The Mark Condominiums.

Donna Horton to Randy Pierce, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4 and the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, all in Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Randy Pierce to John Alan LaGrone, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4 and the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, all in Township 8 South, Range 3 West.