MHP reports holiday enforcement statistics Published 10:19 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2023 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period Tuesday, July 4, at midnight. The enforcement period began on Monday, July 3, at 6 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 4,458 citations, made 49 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 508 motorists for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 76 crashes resulting in 30 injuries, with four fatal crashes and four deaths.

During the two days of Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, the MHP reported:

Citations – 4.458

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 508

DUIs – 49

Crashes – 76

Fatal Crashes – 4

Fatalities – 4

Motorist Assist – 42

In the 2022 those numbers were (5-day reporting period):

Citations – 7,999

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 860

DUI’s – 168

Crashes – 224

Fatal Crashes – 1

Fatalities –1

Motorist Assist –141

Troop E officers issued 693 citations, including six for DUI, nine for improper child restraint and 74 for no seatbelt. One drug arrest was reported by Troop E during the two-day period.

Troop E worked 15 vehicle accidents that resulted in seven injuries and one death.

The fatal crashes occurred in Chickasaw, Panola, Marion and Itawamba counties.

On July 3, at approximately 8:07 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Hwy. 15 in Chickasaw County.

A 2018 motorcycle driven by 50- year-old Christopher D Mooneyham of Houston, traveled south on Hwy. 15 when the vehicle collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic traveling north driven by 48-year-old Jesse E. Rogers, attempting to turn left onto CR 405. Christopher Mooneyham received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

On Monday, July 3, at approximately 3:56 p.m. the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 315 in Panola County. A 2020 Nissan Murano driven by 63-year-old Verda Taylor of Sardis, traveled north on US Hwy. 315 when it collided with a 2016 Peterbilt driven by 55-year-old Charles L. Johnson of Enid, traveling south on Hwy. 315.

Verda Taylor received fatal injuries from the crash. Charles L. Johnson received moderate

injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

On Monday, July 3, at approximately 7 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 35 in Marion County.

A 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by 61-year-old Jerry Raynes of Carson, traveled south on Hwy. 35 when it collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Joeana Rego of Columbia, traveling south on Hwy. 35.

Jerry Raynes received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the

scene. This crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

On July 4, at approximately 11:01 a.m., the Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on

Highway 371 in Itawamba County.

A 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 67-year-old Vernon Williams of Memphis, traveled south on Hwy. 371 when the vehicle left the roadway, overturning several times. Vernon Williams received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

This crash remains under investigation.