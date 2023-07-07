Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday Published 10:15 am Friday, July 7, 2023

The market continues this Saturday from 7-11 a.m. and below are some expected highlights:

Falkner Farms will have grass-fed beef and pasture-raised chicken eggs.

Bost Farm will have yellow meat watermelons, peas, squash, cucumbers, Rattlesnake green beans, okra, eggplant, peppers and flowers.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry, sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and rolls.

Farmstead Florals will have custom fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your week!

Mardis Honey will have local honey, granola, creamed honey and beeswax candles.

Debbie’s Cakes & Delights will have Cake flavors of Carrot, Strawberry, Lemon Blueberry, Chocolate Ganache, Caramel, Vanilla, German Chocolate, and Italian Cream. Also, several flavors of cupcakes and minis. Cheesecake flavors of NY Style, Chocolate Turtle, Heath Bar Crunch, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Banana Pudding, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip, Turtle, Key Lime, Death by Chocolate, Mocha and Gluten Free Death by Chocolate. To order, call 662-816-3785or email debbiescakesanddelights@yahoo.com.

Cherry Creek Orchards will have peaches!

Foster’s Sweeties will have yeast rolls, French loaf bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies, loaded biscuits and cake slices.

POWELL FARM will have vine tomatoes.

Figs, LLC will be selling fig trees, basil plants and breakfast-on-the-go: spinach quiches, chicken curry puffs and cheesy ham biscuits.

Bottle Tree Poultry Farm will have slicing tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, ‘Texas Legend’ onions, ‘Red Candy Apple‘ onions, ‘Red Creole” onions, blueberries, garlic, chicken & duck eggs, radishes, beets, carrots, mint, basil and beautiful flower bouquets. Visit them at Facebook.com/bottletreepoultryfarm.

Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, drive (or walk or bike!) north on North Lamar about one-half mile, and find them on the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza. Also, the Oxford University Transit Red Route passes Mid-Town once per hour on Saturday mornings (http://www.oxfordms.net/visitors/transit/bus-routes-a-schedules.html).

See you at the market!