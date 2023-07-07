Today In History 7/7
Published 4:00 am Friday, July 7, 2023
1124
Tyrus surrenders to Crusaders.
1307
King Edward I of England died on his way to subdue the new Scottish king, Robert the Bruce.
1438
King Charles VII of France issued the Pragmatic Sanction of Bourges, restricting the rights of the pope and in many cases making the pope’s jurisdiction subject to the will of the king.
1520
Battle of Otumba, Mexico: Hernán Cortés and the Tlaxcalans defeat a numerically superior Aztec force.
1807
The first of the Treaties of Tilsit was signed between France and Russia after Napoleon’s victories over the Russians and Prussians.
1865
Mary Surratt is first woman executed by U.S. federal government.
1898
The U.S. Congress annexed Hawaii through a joint resolution signed by President William McKinley on this day in 1898, paving the way for the islands to become a territory (1900) and later a U.S. state (1959).
1912
American athlete Jim Thorpe wins 4 of 5 events to win the Pentathlon gold medal at the Stockholm Olympics, medal stripped 1913 (played pro baseball), reinstated 1982.
1914
Baltimore Orioles owner Jack Dunn offers future baseball legend Babe Ruth, Ernie Shore & Ben Egan for $10k to Connie Mack (Philadelphia A’s); refuses pleading lack of finance.
1917
British Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps is officially established.
1930
Building of Hoover Dam begins.
1937
Chinese and Japanese troops clashed near the Marco Polo Bridge outside Beijing, launching the Second Sino-Japanese War.
1947
Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident.
1956
“Hancock’s Half Hour” premieres as a TV show starring Tony Hancock and Sid James, written by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson.
1967
The Beatles release single “All You Need is Love”.
1976
Female cadets enrolled at West Point.
1977
“The Spy Who Loved Me”, 10th James Bond film starring Roger Moore and Barbara Bach, premieres in London.
1978
The Solomon Islands became an independent nation.
1978
Czech-born tennis player Martina Navratilova defeated Chris Evert to win her first of nine Wimbledon singles titles.
1980
Shawn Weatherly, of USA, crowned 29th Miss Universe.
2005
The London transit system was struck by coordinated suicide bomb attacks that killed 39 people and injured more than 700.
2005
Influenced by global Live 8 concerts, G8 leaders pledge to double 2004 levels of aid to Africa from US$25 to US$50 billion by the year 2010.
2011
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the final film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s popular children’s book series, had its world premiere in London.
2019
Led by Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s football (soccer) team defeated the Netherlands to win its fourth World Cup.