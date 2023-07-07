Today In History 7/7 Published 4:00 am Friday, July 7, 2023

1124

Tyrus surrenders to Crusaders.

1307

King Edward I of England died on his way to subdue the new Scottish king, Robert the Bruce.

1438

King Charles VII of France issued the Pragmatic Sanction of Bourges, restricting the rights of the pope and in many cases making the pope’s jurisdiction subject to the will of the king.

1520

Battle of Otumba, Mexico: Hernán Cortés and the Tlaxcalans defeat a numerically superior Aztec force.

1807

The first of the Treaties of Tilsit was signed between France and Russia after Napoleon’s victories over the Russians and Prussians.

1865

Mary Surratt is first woman executed by U.S. federal government.

1898

The U.S. Congress annexed Hawaii through a joint resolution signed by President William McKinley on this day in 1898, paving the way for the islands to become a territory (1900) and later a U.S. state (1959).

1912

American athlete Jim Thorpe wins 4 of 5 events to win the Pentathlon gold medal at the Stockholm Olympics, medal stripped 1913 (played pro baseball), reinstated 1982.

1914

Baltimore Orioles owner Jack Dunn offers future baseball legend Babe Ruth, Ernie Shore & Ben Egan for $10k to Connie Mack (Philadelphia A’s); refuses pleading lack of finance.

1917

British Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps is officially established.

1930

Building of Hoover Dam begins.

1937

Chinese and Japanese troops clashed near the Marco Polo Bridge outside Beijing, launching the Second Sino-Japanese War.

1947

Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident.

1956

“Hancock’s Half Hour” premieres as a TV show starring Tony Hancock and Sid James, written by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson.

1967

The Beatles release single “All You Need is Love”.

1976

Female cadets enrolled at West Point.

1977

“The Spy Who Loved Me”, 10th James Bond film starring Roger Moore and Barbara Bach, premieres in London.

1978

The Solomon Islands became an independent nation.

1978

Czech-born tennis player Martina Navratilova defeated Chris Evert to win her first of nine Wimbledon singles titles.

1980

Shawn Weatherly, of USA, crowned 29th Miss Universe.

2005

The London transit system was struck by coordinated suicide bomb attacks that killed 39 people and injured more than 700.

2005

Influenced by global Live 8 concerts, G8 leaders pledge to double 2004 levels of aid to Africa from US$25 to US$50 billion by the year 2010.

2011

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the final film adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s popular children’s book series, had its world premiere in London.

2019

Led by Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s football (soccer) team defeated the Netherlands to win its fourth World Cup.