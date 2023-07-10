Ruben Devon Jones Published 9:10 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Mr. Ruben Devon Jones, 97, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. The funeral will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Don Gann officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. Burial will follow by the service in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Jones was born on August 26, 1925, to the late Earl and Lily Jones. A member of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Jones fought bravely for his country in the Southwest Pacific theater during World War II. After his time in the military, he worked as a cable repairman for BellSouth Telecommunications until his retirement. Mr. Jones was a proud member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Oxford, where he enjoyed teaching the Royal Ambassadors class. Through the RA ministry, he committed much of his time to teaching and leading the younger generation of the church. With a strong devotion to his community, Mr. Jones was elected and re-elected as Alderman for the City of Oxford, beginning his first term in 1987. In his free time, he loved days spent outdoors, hunting and fishing as often as he could. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his son, Rickey Jones, and his brothers, Diaz Jones and Galloway Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife, Sammie Jones of Oxford, MS; son, Barry Jones and his wife, Christy of Tupelo, MS; six grandchildren, Carrie Nolen and her husband, Clay, Taylor Jones and his wife, Fair, Charles Jones and his wife, Mary Katherine, Michael Jones and his wife, Jill, William Jones, and Sam Jones and his wife, Sami; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Parker Nolen, Cooper Nolen, Briley Nolen, Kylie Nolen, Leo Jones, Lily Jones, and Stella Jones, and was excitedly expecting another great-grandchild in December.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Jones’ memory may be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, 800 Avery Boulevard, Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157.