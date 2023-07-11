Man charged with intimidating a witness Published 6:48 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

On July 8th, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded in reference to a male who was in violation of a protection order from a

previous case.

After investigation, Brandon Beckerdite, 30, of Oxford was arrested and charged with Intimidating a Witness.

Beckerdite was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond that was revoked due to Beckerdite being out on a previous felony bond.