Beula Faye Waite-Glasgow Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

In loving memory of Beula Faye Waite-Glasgow (Faye). Born January 2, 1934, passed away July 5, 2023. A remarkable woman of strength, grace, and humor. Her legacy lives on in her loved ones. Funeral service: July 15, 2023, 2:00 PM at Spry Funeral Home, Huntsville, AL. Memorial celebration: July 22, 2023, 2:00 PM, Scenic Overlook Pavilion, Montesano State Park, Huntsville, AL. Info: Spry Funeral Home, 1 (256) 536-6654. Read her obituary: https://tiny.one/fayeobit