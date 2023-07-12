Championship reflects surging volleyball program

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Staff Report

The Oxford Volleyball Club's 13 REN team includes (front, from left) Mackensy Peterson, Nora Strevel, Hope Hengler, Anna Garrett Henderson, (back) Assistant Coach and Club Manager Austin Lanteigne, Swayze Weeks, Grace Baker, Bridget Lewis, Ann Fleming Leflore, Grace Hengler and Head Coach and Club Director Kacie Hengler. (Contributed)

[Editor’s note: Last week’s feature article of the Oxford Volleyball Club’s 13 REN team’s recent first-place finish at the AAU Girls’ Junior National Volleyball Championship was inaccurate. The corrected version publishes below. We regret the error.]

The Oxford Volleyball Club’s 13 REN team won the AAU Girls’ Junior National Volleyball Championship title on June 25, at the
ESPN Wide World of Sports – State Farm Field House in Orlando.

A tournament highlight was a match in the 13 Aspire Division between Oxford 13 REN and Adidas KIVA 13 Black, a contest
that featured the local club storming back from an early 9-2 deficit in the first set to win 25-19, and then 25-15 in the deciding
set.

The team finished with 11 wins and 2 losses, and the championship title.

Grace Hengler earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 13 Aspire Division, while Hope Hengler and
Anna Garrett Henderson secured spots on the 13 Aspire All-Star Team.

Head Coach of Oxford Volleyball Club Kacie Hengler credited the combined talents and unwavering efforts of the entire 13 REN
team, saying club members were pivotal in securing the National Championship victory.

Other players are Swayze Weeks, Grace Baker, Bridget Lewis, Ann Fleming Leflore, Mackensy Peterson, and Nora Strevel.
“Their win has sparked a bright beacon for volleyball in our community,” Hengler said.

As the city basks in the glow of this remarkable achievement, the Oxford community eagerly awaits what’s next for these rising
volleyball stars, who continue to amplify the sport’s stature in the city.

