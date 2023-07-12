Coach Yo speaker at FCA Ladies’ Luncheon Published 11:42 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The 4th Annual Ole Miss Fellowship of Christian Athletes Ladies’ Luncheon will take place Friday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the newly renovated Oxford Conference Center.

This year’s speaker will be Yolette McPhee-McCuin, head coach of the Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Team.

Tickets are $60 each and will go on sale at olemissfca.org on July 15.

For more information, please contact Ginnie Ingram at ginnieingram@gmail.com or Jane Yerger at janepyerger@gmail.com.