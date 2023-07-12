Cofield’s Corner Published 8:15 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By John Cofield

When you say to Old Oxford folks “Caboose Hill” they all know. Both Jefferson Avenue and S. 9th Street drop off sharply to meet at the bottom of the deep gully. And it is there that attorney Phillip Bryant hung out his shingle.

A lifelong railroad car enthusiast, Phillip bought the caboose for $200, had it trucked to town, laid the tracks himself, got it placed, painted it red, cleaned up the lot and created a uniquely Oxford memory.

The old caboose finally found its way down south to downtown Kosciusko, but to this day the hill it named lives on in fond memory.