Historical Society meeting Sunday Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Mystery of missing federal payroll is topic

The Lafayette County Historical and Genealogical Society will hold its quarterly meeting on Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the public library on Bramlett Boulevard.

Guest speaker will be Will Lewis, local historian and merchant. He will present his research of The Wohlleben Saga, the story of Oxford blacksmith Herbert Wohlleben rumored to have been part of the theft of a federal payroll during Van Doren’s Raid in Holly Springs during the Civil War.

After the war, not only did Wohlleben have his successful business downtown, but the blacksmith’s sons-in-laws also opened ventures on each side of the Square. The saga has many details with twists and turns, including roles by a Hollywood starlet, and a WW II veteran making a triumphant return to Lafayette County.

The Historical Society meets on the second floor of the library. All are welcome to attend.