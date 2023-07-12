Host families needed for exchange students Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Potential host families for foreign exchange students are needed in Lafayette County, according to International Cultural Exchange Services, a non-profit that matches students with families willing to open their homes for an academic semester or year of study.

ICES students are screened and selected according to their ability to adapt to another culture, academics, flexibility, maturity and the willingness to share and learn more about a host family and America.

Students will arrive at the end of August and each student will have his or her own medical insurance, spending money, good English ability and strong commitment to becoming a member of their host family and the local community.

ICES is looking for families willing to provide a loving home and meals for a semester or year to a student who would love to share their culture. Students often become like one of their host’s own children, and this helps build bridges around the world and relationships that will last a lifetime. Students can share a room.

For more information on how to become a host family, contact Lucy Urban at 662-560-7327, email twourbans@gmail.com, visit www.icesusa.org or call the ICES national office number at 800-344-3566.