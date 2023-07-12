Man arrested after reports of burglary

Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Staff Report

Shandon Coleman

On July 9, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2200 block of University Avenue for a report of a male burglarizing vehicles.

Thanks to the quick actions of the on-shift patrol unit, officers were able to stop the individual on a traffic stop within minutes of the initial call. After investigation, Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford was arrested and charged with four counts of Burglary.

Coleman was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond.

Email newsletter signup

More News

dementia

Alzheimer’s Foundation: Triple-digit heatwave heightens risks for dementia patients

Historical Society meeting Sunday

Coach Yo speaker at FCA Ladies’ Luncheon

Samonds Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How prepared are you for an extended power outage caused by summer thunder storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...