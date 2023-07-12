Nominations for Top 20 under 40 now open Published 6:15 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Outstanding young professionals will be honored in fall

For the third year, Oxford Magazine and The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals have partnered to recognize exceptional young leaders in the LOU community.

“We are pleased to honor outstanding young professionals who are making such a difference” said Rebecca Alexander, publisher of Oxford Magazine and The Oxford Eagle.

“Each year this event gets bigger and we are pleased to be able to shine a spotlight on some of the many talented, innovative young professionals in our community,” she said.

Nominations and voting is from Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 21 online at https://www.oxfordeagle.com/20-under-40-in-oxford-2023

The top 20 nominees will be featured in the Sept/Oct. Edition of Oxford Magazine and will be honored with a plaque at the Top 20 under 40 celebration event.

“We have young leaders throughout all aspects of our community: business, education, non-profits, government service who deserve recognition,” Alexander said.

The Chamber’s Young Professionals Organization provides networking and development opportunities, and this event helps showcase young professionals in this community.

This year’s Top 20 under 40 winners will be honored in a celebration event on Sept 26 at the Powerhouse that is open to the public. Tickets to the event may be purchased through the YOK Arts Council.