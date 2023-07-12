Samonds Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa Published 11:41 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Margaret Samonds, a native of Oxford, was recently initiated into the Centre College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 486 new initiates from 24 universities during May 2023.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.