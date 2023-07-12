School district public hearing Thursday

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Staff Report

School (Unsplash photo)

Administration leaders and trustees of the Oxford School District have scheduled a public hearing for Thursday, July 13, for discussion of capital improvement accomplishments and proposed facility upgrades and expansions.

School officials are expected to ask for a bond referendum this fall for school improvements and growth. Thursday’s meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Ava Bonds Auditorium at Oxford High School. The public is encouraged to attend.

