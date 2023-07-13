Leadership Lafayette team creates nonprofit website

New website offers visitors information on all nonprofit organizations

In yet another effort to showcase all that Lafayette County offers, another team from this year’s Leadership Lafayette has come up with an idea of how to incorporate all the giving hearts of the county into one easily used website.

"The LOU community has access to a range of assistance from nonprofits and organizations in our community," stated the new website. "There are several ways the LOU community can give back – donating, volunteering, and more .. [because] we are Stronger Together!" As part of the Leadership Lafayette class of 2023, one group partnered with the United Way to create a website (oxfordmscares.com) to serve as a central hub to locate the nonprofits in the Lafayette-Oxford-University area. The team used their participation in Leadership Lafayette to work on this eight-month-long project.

Group members of Leadership Lafayette 2023 Oxford Chamber of Commerce Website Project include the following:

Sydney Fields (Recruiter, Service Specialists)

Matthew DeLoach (Ole Miss)

Josh Ferguson (Oxford Fire Dept)

Nyterica Jenkins (Ole Miss)

Detric Doolittle (NNMRC)

Rachel Isbell (RE/MAX Legacy)

Leadership Lafayette is a program for aspiring leaders throughout the Lafayette County community seeking the best ways to serve here in Oxford. The individuals are placed in groups and then each group works on a project to establish something positive in the community. “It is an eight-month commitment that truly grows your knowledge of the Lafayette-Oxford-University dynamics, your love for the diverse community we live in, and the joy of working with your fellow class members to complete a meaningful project,” the group’s website stated.

For their nonprofit website, they contacted many nonprofits in the area and confirmed their current statistics and communication preferences. From there, the group bundled each resource within the site so that interested parties could easily find resources related to local pantries, medical assistance, housing assistance and more.

Any nonprofit can submit information to be added to the site. “We want this site to be a resource for the community as you seek help or as you are searching for ways to serve in our community,” the site explained. “Our goal is that this website will continue to grow throughout the years and that anyone and everyone will make this their first place to go when looking for help or when looking for a place to volunteer.”

For more information, email or call 662-236-4265.