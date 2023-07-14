Coming soon signs up for Planet Fitness Published 3:23 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

There are finally signs of life in the old Oxford Depot building that has been vacant on Jackson Ave. since March of 2021. Construction crews began work this week to transform the 18,000 square space into the long awaited Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness is expected to open in mid September. There will be pre-opening deals later this summer. The fitness club franchise has 2,400 locations across the country and is known for it’s Judgement Free Zone® and Black Card.