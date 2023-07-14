Coming soon signs up for Planet Fitness

Published 3:23 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

By Rebecca Alexander

There are finally signs of life in the old Oxford Depot building that has been vacant on Jackson Ave. since March of 2021. Construction crews began work this week to transform the 18,000 square space into the long awaited Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness is expected to open in mid September. There will be pre-opening deals later this summer. The fitness club franchise has 2,400 locations across the country and is known for it’s Judgement Free Zone® and Black Card.

 

 

More News Main

Leadership Lafayette team creates nonprofit website

Championship reflects surging volleyball program

Wednesday Yarns features new coach

‘Quiet leader’ Pratt highlights Brewers’ Day 2 picks

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How prepared are you for an extended power outage caused by summer thunder storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...