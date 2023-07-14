Today In History 7/14 Published 4:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023

1099

Jerusalem captured in First Crusade.

1570

Pope Pius V introduces a standardised Roman Missal (text of the Latin mass), a reform of the Council of Trent. Will remain unchanged for 400 years.

1789

A mob advanced on the Bastille in Paris, demanding the arms and munitions stored there, but, when the guards resisted, the crowd captured the prison, an act that symbolized the end of the ancient régime.

1791

The Priestley Riots drive Joseph Priestley, a supporter of the French Revolution, out of Birmingham, England.

1795

The French National Convention decrees “La Marseillaise” by Claude-Joseph Rouget de Lisle France’s national anthem.

1798

US Sedition Act prohibits “false, scandalous & malicious” writing against government.

1850

1st public demonstration of ice made by refrigeration by Florida physician John Gorrie.

1865

British mountaineer Edward Whymper became the first person to climb the Matterhorn.

1881

American gunfighter Billy the Kid was shot and killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett.

1882

John Ringo, the famous gun-fighting gentleman, is found dead in Turkey Creek Canyon, Arizona.

1918

Quentin Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt’s youngest son, is killed.

1921

In a still-controversial decision, Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, immigrant Italian anarchists, were found guilty of the murder of two men in Massachusetts.

1933

All non-Nazi parties are banned in Germany.

1941

6,000 Lithuanian Jews are exterminated at Viszalsyan Camp.

1960

British ethologist Jane Goodall first arrived at what became Gombe Stream National Park inTanzania; there she conducted her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees.

1963

Relations between the Soviet Union and China reach the breaking point as the two governments engage in an angry ideological debate about the future of communism.

1964

51st Tour de France: Jacques Anquetil of France wins 4th consecutive Tour and is first to claim 5 titles.

1968

American baseball great Hank Aaron hit his 500th career home run.

1969

Easy Rider was released in U.S. theatres, becoming a classic of the counterculture and propelling Jack Nicholson to stardom.

1970

The Young Lords, a predominantly Puerto Rican group of community activists in New York City, storm Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx and barricade themselves inside.

1992

386BSD is released by Lynne Jolitz and William Jolitz, starting the open source operating system revolution. Linus Torvalds release “Linux” soon afterwards.

2013

The world’s last telegram was sent as India’s state-run telecommunications company ended its telegraph service.

2016

In France’s third major terrorist attack in 18 months, a man drove a truck through a crowd of revelers celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing more than 80 people and injuring hundreds.

2017

Iranian mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani—the first woman and first Iranian to be awarded a Fields Medal, cited for “her outstanding contributions to the dynamics and geometry of Riemann surfaces and their moduli spaces”—died at age 40.