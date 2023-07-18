Citizens Bank names Ole Miss alum as a regional president Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Citizens Bank, led by President and CEO Stacy M. Brantley, has recently announced the promotions of George Gammon III and Greg Cronin to the positions of regional presidents. Ole Miss alum Gammon will take on the position of regional president for North-West Mississippi, while Cronin will assume the role of regional president for Coastal-South Mississippi.

Gammon brings more 33 years of banking experience to his new role as regional president at Citizens Bank. Prior to joining the institution, he served as the Metro Jackson president at State Bank Trust Company.

Gammon earned his bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Mississippi and later pursued a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University. He also received a scholarship from the School of Innovation in Estes Park, Colo.

Gammon is actively engaged in his local community and currently serves on the Advisory Board and Finance Committee of Habitat for Humanity. He is a former member of the Homebuilders Association of Jackson and was recently elected to the Board of Directors of the Rotary Club of Jackson, where he holds the title of Paul Harris Fellow. Additionally, Gammon serves as president director of FIHOP and treasurer of the Coastal Conservation Association Jackson Chapter.

His professional achievements were acknowledged by The Mississippi Business Journal, which honored him with the “Top 40 under 40” award for the state of Mississippi. Gammon has also contributed to academia as an adjunct professor at Tulane University and Belhaven University. His work has been published in the Journal of Commercial Lending.

Gammon and his wife, Tamara, and their children, Russell and Virginia Kate, currently reside in Madison. During his leisure time, Gammon enjoys spending quality moments with his family, as well as saltwater fishing, hunting and staying active.

Cronin’s journey with Citizens Bank began in October 2019 when Charter Bank was acquired by the institution, where he served as president and CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast area. A native of Moss Point, Cronin obtained his bachelor’s degree in banking and finance from the University of Mississippi. He started his banking career in 1994 at Hancock Bank and later moved to South Mississippi with SouthTrust Bank in 2004 after working in Alabama.

During his time on the coast, Cronin has been actively involved in numerous civic and professional organizations, including serving on the boards of Citizens Bank, Coastal Mississippi, Coastal Mississippi Tourism Board of Commissioners, Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Advisory Board and the Mississippi Economic Council Board of Governors. Additionally, he is an active member of the Gulf Coast Business Council and the Ole Miss Alumni Association.

Cronin has held leadership roles such as chairman of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Foundation, chairman of the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation and president of various organizations, including the Coastal Mississippi Tourism Board of Commissioners, the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Business and Industry Political Education Committee (BIPEC). He has also served on the boards of the Mississippi Home Corporation, Mississippi Bankers Association, United Way of South Mississippi, Innovate Mississippi, Salvation Army and the Blossman YMCA.

His contributions to the community led to his recognition as one of South Mississippi’s 2008 “Outstanding Community Leaders” by the Sun Herald and as the 2019 “Community Leader of the Year” by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce. Cronin is a graduate of Leadership Mississippi, Leadership Gulf Coast and Leadership Jackson County.

Cronin currently resides in Ocean Springs with his wife, Laura, and their four children. In his free time, he has continued for 30 years as a dedicated coach of youth athletics.