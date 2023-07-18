Oxford PD arrest Oxford man on falsified check charge

Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By Staff Report

White

On July 13, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to a bank in the 500 block of South Lamar Boulevard for a reported falsified
check.

After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Demetrius White, 43, of Oxford, and was arrested without incident. White was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued an $8,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Mississippi Department of Transportation for their assistance in this case.

