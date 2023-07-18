Two charged in multiple auto burglary incidents Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

On June 5, 2023, the Oxford Police Department took multiple reports of auto burglaries. After investigation, Demarcus Govan, 19, of

Oxford and Caleb Carrothers, 21, of Oxford were each arrested and charged with 32 counts of Burglary – Commercial Buildings or Cars.

Govan and Carrothers were each taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearings. Govan was issued a

$40,000 bond. Govan’s bond was revoked due to being out on two previous felony bonds. Carrothers was issued a $75,000 bond.