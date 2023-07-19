American Idol coming to State Fair Published 9:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds unveiled a star-studded lineup of musical acts, comedy performances and an American Idol talent competition for the upcoming 164th Mississippi State Fair slated for Oct. 5-15.

This year, the fair promises an eclectic mix of national, local, and emerging performers alongside new and exciting attractions, according to Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

The impressive roster includes Grammy-nominated country music sensation Josh Turner, who will kick off the fair with his “Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour” on Oct. 5.

Turner will be followed by a series of performances including R&B vocalist Cupid, up-and-coming country star ERNEST, and Motown legends, The Commodores. Closing the fair will be Grammy-nominated Christian soloist Jeremy Camp on Oct. 15.

A significant highlight of this year’s fair will be the American Idol talent competition, starting on Oct. 9. Winners and runners-up from this competition will have the chance to bag a “VIP Executive Producer Audition” for the hit singing show.

For those interested in the American Idol auditions, registration is now open at www.msstatefair.com.