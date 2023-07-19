Cofield’s Corner Published 9:10 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By John Cofield

William Faulkner’s grandfather, J. W. T. “Young Colonel” Falkner, was the first to own the lot where he constructed “The Big House.”

For decades it stood sentinel over the town’s busiest crossroads, Lamar and University.

Time moved on and today the lot houses a more recent Oxford and Ole Miss memory still being made with what appears to be a long life ahead: It’s Chicken-On-A-Stick!

When Mike McPhail came up with this fine fried idea, Ole Miss students began flocking to the last service station left on Old Oxford’s 4-Corners. The Standard Station, later Chevron, with a handful of local owners, kept the southwest corner of 4-Corners busy for decades.

But nothing like the thousands of footfalls happening there today.