Delta woman pleads guilty of embezzlement Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Shoral Bounds, a former lead cashier for Clarksdale Public Utilities, has pleaded guilty to embezzlement, State Auditor Shad White announced this week. Bounds was indicted and arrested in June 2022 on charges of embezzling customer utility payments.

Bounds admitted to manipulating the computer system to falsely represent lower daily collections than what she actually collected. As part of the guilty plea, Bounds has been ordered to pay $115,981.33 in restitution and court fees.

The conviction means that Bounds will be permanently barred from handling public money. The sentencing order by Judge Hunter Nowell will be made available for public inspection at the Coahoma Circuit Clerk’s office.