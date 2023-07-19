Gas prices rise slightly; remain lower than ’22 Published 8:15 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Average gasoline prices in Mississippi have risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi.

Prices in Mississippi are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 103.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Mississippi was priced at $2.71/g Monday, while the most expensive was $3.59/g, a difference of 88.0 cents per gallon.

Email newsletter signup

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Mississippi and the national average on July 17 going back 10 years:

2022: $4.02/g (U.S. $4.51/g)

2021: $2.77/g (U.S. $3.16/g)

2020: $1.83/g (U.S. $2.20/g)

2019: $2.40/g (U.S. $2.79/g)

2018: $2.55/g (U.S. $2.86/g)

2017: $1.99/g (U.S. $2.25/g)

2016: $1.96/g (U.S. $2.20/g)

2015: $2.42/g (U.S. $2.77/g)

2014: $3.36/g (U.S. $3.58/g)

2013: $3.39/g (U.S. $3.66/g)

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.