Life Dental earns ADA CERP designation Published 6:25 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

In a big win for dental care, Mississippi’s Life Dental Group has achieved a first. They’re the only dental group in the state to get a special badge of honor from the American Dental Association (ADA), an important group in the dental world. This means they have been certified to provide top-notch, ongoing training to their dentists and staff.

Life Dental Group spent two years working towards the recognition. They had to show that their training meets the high standards set by the ADA. “We’re now recognized for our strong course materials and can offer education credits to our team,” said Lizz Daigneault, who helps run Life Dental Group.

The ADA recognition means that all dental staff in Life Dental Group can continue to learn and improve their skills. Life Dental Group was named as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies last year. With 12 dental offices – six in Mississippi and six in Alabama – Life Dental Group is looking to grow even more this year, with plans to open three more offices.