Oxford’s Sam Haskell earns Emmy nod Published 7:15 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Collaboration with Dolly Parton up for awards

LOS ANGELES – Emmy-winning producer Sam Haskell III and music icon Dolly Parton’s holiday movie musical “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” has been nominated for two Emmy Awards.

The NBC special, inspired by the spirit of the Great Smoky Mountains, has been recognized in the categories of “Outstanding Television Movie” and “Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.”

“Despite facing stiff competition with 61 movies being eligible this year, we’re incredibly proud to receive these nominations,” Haskell said.

The nominations follow Parton and Haskell’s previous successful collaborations. Their first joint production, “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” drew more than 16 million live viewers and was the most viewed original television movie among the Big Four networks in six years.

The sequel, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors – Circle of Love,” also performed well, attracting 14.5 million live viewers and ranking No. 1 in all key demographics.

“Mountain Magic Christmas” aired in December 2022 and featured Parton performing new songs and some of her classic holiday favorites. Special guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus joined Parton for the special.

Haskell’s long-standing career in television was recognized by Television Week Magazine in 2007 when he was named as “One of the 25 Most Innovative and Influential People in Television of the Last 25 Years,” an honor he shared with television luminaries such as Ted Turner, Barbara Walters, Oprah Winfrey and Walter Cronkite.

Haskell, a Mississippi native and University of Mississippi graduate, began his career in Los Angeles in 1978. Since 2012, he has been running Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. His partnership with Dolly Parton has led to several successful television movies, winning numerous accolades and attracting large audiences.

Emmy winners will be announced later this year.