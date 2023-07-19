Politics with icing

Published 7:30 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

Lydia Robertson added a touch of sweetness to the Yocona Community Center during the recent meet-and-greet event for candidates of county and state offices as she passed out cakes to the winning bidders.

Twenty-five office seekers took part in the event, which also served as a fundraiser for the center.

All 82 Mississippi counties have elections this year (Aug. 8 primaries and Nov. 7 general) and fire stations, community centers and other venues will be the settings for hundreds of political events across the state and likely where thousands of cakes, pies, and puddings prepared with love, or perhaps selected with care by a hurried voter, will be auctioned to highest bidders. (Jimmy Durham)

