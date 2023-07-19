Primary absentee ballot report: 300 requested, most returned Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office has released preliminary absentee voting figures for Lafayette County as the area gears up for the upcoming primaries on Aug. 8.

According to the report, 298 absentee ballots were requested. Of those, 245 have already been returned. Notably, no ballots have been rejected in the review process so far.

As the deadline for absentee ballot return approaches, voters are urged to submit their ballots promptly to ensure their vote is part of the final count.

The Oxford precincts saw significant participation. Precinct 201 – Oxford 2, emerged as the area with the highest request and return, with 111 ballots requested and 96 already returned. The precinct 401 – Oxford 4 boasts a perfect return rate, with all 24 requested ballots returned.

Meanwhile, areas like 103 – Yocona Community Center and 302 – Abbeville have already seen most of their sent ballots returned, with only one and six remaining respectively.

There are, however, areas where the return rate is still relatively low. For example, precinct 101 – Oxford 1 still has 11 ballots out of 41 not returned.

Election officials continue to stress the importance of returning all absentee ballots promptly, ensuring that all votes are counted in the crucial upcoming elections.

With high early voting turnout, it is expected that election day will see a similar level of participation.