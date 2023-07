Canceled alert: Missing juvenile located Published 8:55 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

Azarreya Williams, 15, was last seen in Sardis on Main Street area Tuesday, July 18. She has green hair, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have seen Azarreya – or know where she is – please call the Panola County E-911 Call Center at 662-487-2430.