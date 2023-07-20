Oxford Real Estate Law Firm Transitions to McKenzie Little Published 9:07 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

After a successful transition and joining of forces, real estate/title attorneys Matt McKenzie and Terry Little, announce the formation of McKenzie Little. The firm’s new identity reflects a commitment to providing exceptional legal services in the ever-growing real estate industry in Oxford and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Oxford’s real estate market has experienced a tremendous boom in recent years, and McKenzie Little is at the forefront of this transformation. With an unwavering dedication to their clients, the firm is renowned for going above and beyond, ensuring each client receives a boutique experience tailored to their specific needs.

At McKenzie Little, clients can expect nothing less than the utmost professionalism, attention to detail, and a comprehensive understanding of the complexities surrounding real estate law. The firms team consists experienced legal experts, backed by a wealth of knowledge accumulated over many years of dedicated service to the Oxford community.

Matt McKenzie and Terry Little, the driving forces behind McKenzie Little, bring a combined experience of 30 years in the field of real estate law. They have witnessed firsthand the remarkable growth and transformation of Oxford over the past two decades. Their deep understanding of the local market dynamics, coupled with their exceptional legal acumen, enables them to provide clients with invaluable guidance and strategic advice.

“ We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new journey as McKenzie Little” expressed Terry Little, co- founder and partner at the firm. “Oxford’s real estate sector is flourishing, and we are committed to serving our clients with unparalleled expertise, diligence, and personalized attention. Our rebranding represents our shared vision and unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch legal services that surpass expectations.”

Matt McKenzie, co-founder and partner, added, “We have always believed in the power of building lasting relationships with our clients. By combining our strengths and establishing McKenzie Little, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional legal counsel and representation. Our clients can rest assured that they will receive the highest level of service and the best possible outcomes for their real estate endeavors.”

Michelle Covington, real estate closing manager, has been handling closings for 17 years, moving over from a banking background. The team also has three other loan closers, carefully and diligently working with clients, realtors and lenders to push closings across the finish line. These members are Kathryn Hathorne, Spencer Gross and Samantha McCraw. Cambell Webb recently joined the team, assisting the team in all areas, including opening files and pre-closing contact with all parties. Each of these members has experience in real estate as well as banking experience.

As McKenzie Little, the firm remains deeply rooted in the Oxford community while embracing the future with renewed vigor. Their new brand identity embodies their commitment to excellence, professionalism, and their dedication to the success of their clients.

For more information about McKenzie Little visit www.mckenzielittle.com or contact their office at 662-234-0320.