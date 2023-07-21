Mid-Town Farmers’ Market continues Saturday Published 10:00 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Visit the Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday from 7-11 a.m.

Bost Farm will have watermelons, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, peppers, eggplant, cantaloupes, green beans, purple hull peas and Lantana.

Figs, LLC will be selling fig trees, basil plants and breakfast-on-the-go: spinach quiches, chicken curry puffs and cheesy ham biscuits.

Cantilever Farms will have hydroponic living lettuce, yellow and cousa squashes, cucumbers, a few pounds of heirloom cherry tomatoes, eggplant and definitely a few French cantaloupes.

Falkner Farms will have grass fed beef and pasture raised chicken eggs.

POWELL FARMS will have beautiful vine ripe home-grown tomatoes.

Danny’s Fried Pies will have apple, chocolate, peach, pecan and strawberry.

Farmstead Florals will have fresh flower bouquets and sunflowers to brighten your day!

Fresh Fruit snow cones will have hibiscus water fruit cups and snow cones – flavors of strawberry, mango, pineapple, hibiscus guayaba and tamarind, coconut, banana and walnut.

You can receive update on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mtmarket). To sign up, vendors should visit http://www.mtfarmersmarket.com.

Directions to the market: From the Oxford Square, go north on North Lamar about one-half mile, and look to the left in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Plaza. Alternatively, you can take the bus, utilizing the Oxford University Transit Red Route, which passes Mid-Town once per hour on Saturday mornings(http://www.oxfordms.net/visitors/transit/bus-routes-a-schedules.html).