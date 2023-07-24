‘Almost, Maine’ play at The Powerhouse Aug. 5 promotes ‘power of love’ Published 4:25 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

On Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The Powerhouse, John Cariani’s play “Almost, Maine” will be playing. Selected by the American National Theatre as one of the most outstanding regional theatre productions of the 2004-2005 season, Theatre Oxford and Yoknapatawpha Arts Council invite you to see this performance for free as part of the Hoka Days Festival.

Tickets are free, but seating is limited. Reservations are recommended. To reserve your tickets, please call the Theatre Oxford box office at (662) 234-5171.

“Almost, Maine” is an evening of nine short plays exploring love and loss in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine. The show broke box office records when it premiered at the Portland Stage Company in 2004. Since then, it has become one of the most popular plays in the United States, based on the number of productions.

“Almost, Maine” is a “funny, heartwarming and thought-provoking play about the power of love. It is a play about the power of the human heart. It is a play about the hope and possibility of love. It is a play that will make you laugh, cry, and think. The nine short plays follow the lives of several residents of Almost, Maine, as they experience the ups and downs of love. Some of the characters are in love, some are just starting to fall in love and some are trying to get over lost love, but they all have one thing in common: They are all searching for connection and meaning in their lives.”

Hoka Days is a free, family-friendly festival that celebrates the arts and culture of Oxford and Yoknapatawpha County. The festival features a variety of events, including live music, dance performances, art exhibits, children’s activities and more.

“Almost, Maine” is one of the many highlights of the Hoka Days festival. It is a special opportunity to see this popular play for free. So come out to the Powerhouse on Aug. 5 to experience the magic of “Almost, Maine.”