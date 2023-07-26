Primary Candidate: Dru Jones Published 9:55 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Candidate: Dru Jones

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Seeking: District 2 Supervisor

Why are you running for office?

I have been involved in our neighborhood trying to manage city growth into the county. Solutions in our neighborhood can benefit the county as a whole.

What is your background?

I have worked in Hospitality for the last 32 years. In my field, communication is key. Bringing open lines of communication between city and county ensures equitable success.

What makes you different than the other candidate or candidates in the race?

I am not a career politician. I have observed the need and want to invest in the community I have chosen as my home for my family using my problem solving and negotiation skills. I’m a dedicated working member of the community that wants to support the opportunities it provides to its citizens.

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

My top priority is to make sure that the decisions made in the county are financially responsible, and are those that support the well being of those that live and work in the county.