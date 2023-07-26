Primary Candidate: Jack Edward Theobald II Published 10:41 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Candidate: Jack Edward Theobald II

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Seeking: Constable – Southern District

Why are you running for office?

I have had the great privilege of serving the citizens of Lafayette County as the Southern District Constable for the last 11 years. This is a position I thoroughly enjoy, and I am grateful to have. I am exceedingly blessed to be running unopposed and I pledge a continued service with the same professionalism and integrity for another term as your Southern District Constable. Thank you, Lafayette County citizens, for your continued support.