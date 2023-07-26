Primary Candidate: Jason Kent Published 10:35 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Jason Kent

Republican

Supervisor District 5

Why are you running for office?

I love Lafayette County and my roots are planted here! I am the current Planning Commissioner for District 5 and have worked with the current Board of Supervisors – now I want to move to the other side of the boardroom table. I want to contribute to the decisions that directly impact economic development, public health, safety, and the overall welfare of the Lafayette County citizens as Supervisor – these important decisions directly impact all citizens in Oxford and Lafayette County.

What is your background?

I have been in construction all my life, working in the county and the city, and have helped contribute to making this place great! I have seen the growth firsthand as a builder and as planning commissioner, and have helped make recommendations on land use issues, such as rezoning, subdivisions, planned unit developments, special uses, and site and architectural plan reviews. I have the experience to help guide and protect our county’s growth because I have worked both sides of the job – I have vast knowledge of construction that is helpful with our road and bridge management projects, and I have also been on the business side with multi-million budgets in the building industry. I was always taught the small-town values of hard work, respect and giving back, and my wife, Shana, and I have raised our family on the importance of community and service.

What makes you different from the other candidate or candidates in the race?

I am the current Planning Commissioner for District 5, which is invaluable experience. A lot of people call me “Coach” too – over the past 15+ years, and still today, I donate my time to the youth of our county through sports and the Lafayette Dolphins Football Organization. The importance of public service is something that I understand, and the value of hard work is something I know. And lastly, I am excited to be running for the Supervisor of District 5!

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

I am a strong proponent for education, a huge advocate for the trades, and will fight for a new trade school! Not all high school graduates are made to go to a four-year university upon graduation, and we need to ensure students are prepared to go to work after graduation through vocational skills. I want to hold on tight to what we have here in the county and protect the growth and progression that is coming. I will be ready and available to all residents of District 5.