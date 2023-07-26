Primary Candidate: Jeffrey South Published 10:32 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Candidate: Jeffrey South

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Seeking: Sheriff

Why are you running for office?

I deeply desire to see the sheriff’s office become a shining example that other agencies would want to follow. I believe the majority of the staff are hard working, dedicated public servants, but have been lacking the leadership examples they deserve in order to excel. If elected, I will lead by positive example and ensure that all management staff do as well.

What is your background?

Worked my way from a reserve officer to a chief of police to administrative assistant to lieutenant governor of Tennessee security detail. I have had the opportunity to attend many school which are listed on my website

What makes you different than the other candidate or candidates in the race?

The difference is this, my platform is to serve and protect this county. To be a leader and to train the deputies to be leaders, I just do not agree with the good old boy mentality, if you work hard you get rewarded. I will have a open door policy,

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

Community relations, and to get a grip on the gangs drugs and make routine checks on sex offenders and to protect our children, and to make sure we perform routine security checks on churches and schools as well as businesses in our community.