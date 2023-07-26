Primary Candidate: John Morgan Published 10:20 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Candidate: John Morgan

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Seeking: District 2 Supervisor

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for Supervisor to use my experience in community leadership to help Lafayette County grow and move forward with solid planning, while making sure we stay within our budget limitations. Lafayette County needs continued fiscal responsibility while keeping the small community feeling that we all cherish.

What is your background?

I have been in medical sales for over 30 years and have been in city leadership in Oxford for 15 years. I am married with three sons and was born and raised here in Lafayette County.

What makes you different from the other candidate or candidates in the race?

Without a doubt, my experience differentiates me from my opponents. I know how to balance a budget and how to work with our state and federal leaders to help assure continued financial support from our legislators.

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

My number one priority would be roads and bridges. Speaking of bridges, we need fixing of bridges all over the county, while at the same time, we need to continue building bridges between the city, county, and university to make this community continue to be the best place to live in Mississippi.