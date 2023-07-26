Primary Candidate: Johnny Mike Fortner Published 10:19 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Candidate: Johnny Mike Fortner

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Seeking: District 5 Supervisor

Why are you running for office?

I feel like I have been running for this position for 25 years. I know these roads and bridges, and have been doing dirt work for 51 years.

What is your background?

Dirt work for 51 years. I retired from Talbot Brothers. And have worked for the State Highway Department and the City of Oxford Street Department.

What makes you different from the other candidate or candidates in the race?

More qualified for the position. A life long resident of Lafayette County District 5. I am 66 years old and married for 45 years. I have one child and one grandkid.

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

Community water is my number one priority for rural areas.