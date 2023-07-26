Primary Candidate: Lee Durham Published 10:38 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Candidate: Lee Durham

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Seeking: Constable – Central District

Why are you running for office?

I have dedicated my professional career, education, and training to public safety and serving the citizens of Oxford and Lafayette County. I would like to see the position of constable better utilized to provide more law enforcement services to the county.

What is your background?

I am a multigenerational lifelong resident of Lafayette County, graduate of Lafayette County Schools, Northwest MS Community College (Associate’s Degree- Criminal Justice) The University of Mississippi (Bachelor’s Degree- Criminal Justice with honors), and the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in Pearl, MS. I have been employed with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for 11 years and currently serve as a patrol Lieutenant.

What makes you different than the other candidate or candidates in the race?

A Constable is an elected law enforcement officer with the same authority as a police officer or deputy sheriff. I have completed hundreds of hours of training, and have the education and law enforcement experience to serve as Constable. I am the only state certified law enforcement officer on the ballot for Constable- Central District.

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

If elected Constable, my top priority would be broadening the services provided to Lafayette County by assisting stranded motorists, patrolling neighborhoods, county roads, communities, as well as backing up other law enforcement officers on traffic stops and disturbances and assisting school resource officers with protecting and securing the schools. A Constable’s primary duties are bailiff for Justice Court and serving papers, but I believe a constable could be more of an asset to the county and provide more law enforcement services to the public.