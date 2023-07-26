Primary Candidate: Derek Mooney Published 9:45 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Candidate: Derek Mooney

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Seeking: District 4 Supervisor

Email newsletter signup

Why are you running for office?

I am running for District 4 Supervisor because I am dedicated to Lafayette County. I want to make a difference in our community, and I have a passion for helping and serving others. I want to help Lafayette County grow in the right direction.

What is your background?

I am a lifetime resident of Lafayette County. I have a bachelor’s degree from Bethel University, and for over 16 years, I have served the citizens of Oxford and Lafayette County as a proud local business owner.

What makes you different from the other candidate or candidates in the race?

I can’t speak for the other candidates running in District 4, but I have a business background that has prepared me to manage budgets, communicate and work with citizens on solving issues, as well as a commitment to seeing things operate in a professional manner. I have the work ethic to manage all aspects of our county’s business and the mentality to see us prosper.

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

My top priority would be to communicate and always be informative with the citizens of Lafayette County. I will focus on infrastructure improvements and a plan for managing future growth. I will work with current local businesses to bring new opportunities to our community to improve quality job availability for Lafayette County residents. We need more programs that focus on vocational/career training, as well as literacy and language skills, to better prepare residents for prospective job opportunities.