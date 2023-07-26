Primary Candidate: Kasey Haynie Daniels Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Kasey Haynie Daniels

Republican

Lafayette County Chancery Clerk

Email newsletter signup

Why are you running for office?

I’ve spent my adult life working in the banking industry helping people, and I feel I can continue helping people with the knowledge I have of the Chancery Clerks office.

What is your background?

I am a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in Business and Accounting. I am a graduate of Ole Miss School of Banking. I have over 18 years with Real Estate lending in commercial and consumer loans.

What makes you different from the other candidate or candidates in the race?

The Chancery Clerk has more duties than any other elected official in the county. These duties are similar to the ones that I have been doing in my banking and professional career. I am accustomed to keeping accurate records, being accountable for large sums of money, and can continue this by being responsible to the citizens of Lafayette County to be sure that their land deeds and Deeds of Trust, Chancery Court records, and that every penny of the citizens tax dollars are accounted for. I am confident with my background and knowledge of the office will allow me to perform these duties on day 1.

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

To be sure there is a smooth transition from the present Chancery Clerk, and to build excellent practices of the office that are present today. In the technology world we are now living in (since most of all the records maintained in the Chancery Clerks office are public knowledge) I would strive to come up with new ways to be sure that no one’s IDENTITY could be stolen from the public records maintained in the Chancery Clerks office.