League of Women Voters hosting candidate forums Published 8:12 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The League of Women voters of Oxford/North Mississippi with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority have sponsored a series of public forums to connect voters and candidates this month. Several others are scheduled before the Aug. 8 primaries.

These moderated forums focus on allowing candidates in contested primary elections to make a brief, timed presentation of their positions, followed by questions from the audience. Plans are in the works to host forums again in October for the general election.

District 4 supervisor candidates are scheduled to speak Thursday, July 27, at the Stone Center from 6 to 8 p.m. District 5 supervisor candidates are slated for the same night at the Chancery Court building.

Tax Assessor/Collector and Chancery Clerk candidates will speak from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 31, and candidates for coroner and sheriff will meet voters from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Chancery Court building.

Candidates on the ballot for State Senate Districts 10,12, and 23; and State House Districts 8,9, and 10, will speak from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Chancery Court building.