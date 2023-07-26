Medal of Freedom author plans visit to area Saturday Published 8:30 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Activist, author of “Hunger for Hope” and “A Nun on the Bus,” and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Sister Simone Campbell will make a stop on her “Hope in Turbulent Times” tour in Oxford this Saturday, July 29.

Campbell will be at Square Books at 4 p.m. as part of a nine-city tour of the South designed to facilitate a series of intimate conversations with local residents around hope and the importance of returning to a state of togetherness.

Campbell is a religious leader, attorney and author with extensive experience in public policy and advocacy for systemic change. She is co-founder of Understanding Us, an organization that “believes that when you create a space that gives people a chance to feel seen, heard and understood, big things are possible.”

Email newsletter signup

For almost 17 years she was the executive director of NETWORK, Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, and leader of Nuns on the Bus.

In 2010, she wrote the “nuns’ letter” that was seminal in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. She has received numerous awards, including a “Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Award,” the “Defender of Democracy Award” from the Parliamentarians for Global Action and was named an Auburn Seminary Senior Fellow.

Prior to her work in Washington, the native Californian did interfaith state-based advocacy in Sacramento and for 18 years was the founder and lead attorney at the Community Law Center in Oakland to serve the family law and probate needs of working poor families in Alameda County.

Her two books, “A Nun on the Bus” (Harper One 2014) and “Hunger for Hope” (Orbis 2020), are award-winning “reflections on the substance of her life and the call to faithful justice seeking.”