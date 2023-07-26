Primary Candidate: Mike Roberts Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Mike Roberts

Republican

Chancery Clerk

Why are you running for office?

After deciding not to run for Supervisor again, but wanting to continue to serve the public, and with Ms. Sherry’s retirement, I felt that the timing was right for a run for Chancery Clerk. I have worked alongside Ms. Sherry in my role as President of the Board of Supervisors and feel like it would be a great opportunity to continue to help and serve the citizens.

What is your background?

Son of Hon. Ed Roberts, Jr and Celia Roberts. Married to Ashley Roberts. Two children, Emma Hayes and Max. Lafayette HS Honor Graduate & Hall of Fame. University Mississippi, Business Admin/Accounting. Mississippi College, Criminal Justice/Business. 12 years Lafayette County Supervisor and current Board President. EDF Board. Three Rivers PPD Executive Committee Chairman. Three Rivers PPD Board of Directors Chairman. Owner of Roberts Insurance Agency for 18 years. Licensed L&H agent over 20 years.

What makes you different from the other candidate or candidates in the race?

Because of my current role as Board President, I have been able to work alongside Ms. Sherry and her office staff, which gives me more firsthand knowledge of the requirements needed to be Clerk. We need someone with the experience of how the office and county government works, I bring that. The Chancery Clerk’s role is expansive and touches all of us in some way, I have seen it firsthand and am ready to serve.

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

If elected, my top priority would be to learn all could from the staff and the citizens that use that office daily. Ms. Sherry has done a great job and it will be big shoes to fill, my goal will be to continue what she has established and not mess it up. I want to lead and serve with compassion for all and knowledge, this opportunity would allow me to do just that.