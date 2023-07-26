Oxford approves renewal of on-call public transportation Published 8:20 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Agreement reached between Oxford University Transit (OUT), Lafayette County and the city

The city of Oxford board has approved the renewal of an agreement for on-call public transportation services, a joint resolution between Oxford University Transit (OUT), Lafayette County and the city of Oxford.

Initially adopted in June 2011, the extended agreement ensures the continuation of transportation services for the elderly, disabled and other residents in need through March 31, 2025.

Email newsletter signup

Notable changes in the updated contract involve the legal entity shift from RSVP to OUT and updates to the agreement’s effective dates.

This agreement forms part of the federal capital assistance program 49 U.S.C. §5310, which is dedicated to meeting the transportation needs of the elderly and people with disabilities. OUT is responsible for applying for these federal grants on behalf of Lafayette County and the City of Oxford.

Section 5310 grant funds will be used for purchasing vehicles, including vans equipped with a handicap lift, necessary for the service. OUT will cover all associated service costs, such as personnel, maintenance and insurance. To facilitate this, Lafayette County will reimburse OUT for the administrative services provided.

Apart from handling grant funds, OUT will be managing service requests, hiring drivers, coordinating service delivery, and overseeing the scheduling of personnel. Lafayette County, on the other hand, is committed to covering vehicle maintenance and insurance costs.

This approval highlights the dedication of both Lafayette County and the city of Oxford to providing accessible transportation services to their communities. The agreement will auto-renew annually unless decided otherwise with a 30-day written notice prior to the expiration of the agreement.

After the board’s approval, the mayor is expected to sign the joint resolution and enter into the agreement, paving the way for the continuation of these vital transportation services until 2025.