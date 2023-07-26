Primary Candidate: Hardie Meeks Jr. Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Hardie Meeks Jr.

Democrat

Justice Court Judge Northern District

Why are you running for office?

I started my criminal Justice career in law enforcement in 2008 in Lafayette, Oxford, & University Community. I want to further my career as a judge and carry the same compassion to the bench.

What is your background?

I graduated from the police academy in 2008. I started my career at University Police as a patrol. I was hired at Oxford Police where I was a patrol office, school resource officer, the finally a detective before moving on to Third Circuit Drug Court where I was a field agent. I am also a graduate of University of Mississippi.

What makes you different from the other candidate or candidates in the race?

Because of my law enforcement background, I’m very knowledgeable of local and state laws. I have experience in courtroom procedures and courtroom documents. I was a fair, firm, and compassionate officer and I would carry that to the bench. I am a servant leader.

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

My top priority would be to make sure Justice is balance all around from sentencing to setting bonds.